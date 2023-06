Don Little of New York, a U.S. history teacher, and Janet Payne of California, a fourth grade teacher, admire a 1956 International Travelall at the former Navistar engineering building at 2911 Meyer Road on Thursday afternoon. The two perused Harvester Homecoming’s collection as part of a statewide tour – conducted by Ball State University’s history department and the Ohio-based Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center – to learn about the impact and history of automobiles. The group also visited the Auburn Cord Dusenberg and the National Automobile and Truck museums in Auburn on Thursday, and a second group is taking the same tour July 13. Harvester Homecoming’s fifth annual festival will be held at the site Aug. 4-5.