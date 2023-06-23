Egg drop at Science Central Jun 23, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Campers look up in anticipation of the next egg falling during a summer camp version of the annual egg drop Thursday afternoon at Science Central. Photos by Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Gary Stoops, outreach presentations manager, drops a device holding an egg from a top-level structure of Science Central on Thursday. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Kids react as the first egg makes impact Thursday afternoon during Science Central’s summer camp egg drop. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Egg drop at Science Central Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County fair starts Tuesday, a month earlier than usual Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, community Komets set to introduce Jesse Kallechy, 33, as next head coach, sources confirm Man killed in Fort Wayne rollover crash Deaths ruled murder-suicide in Huntertown Stocks Market Data by TradingView