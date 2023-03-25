Egg farms are still feeling the pressure of meeting demand as Easter and Passover approach in less than three weeks; it’s the peak season for sales.
The demand is heightened on the heels of last year’s avian flu outbreak, which slowed production.
In many grocery stores, the cost of a dozen eggs is still $3 to $4, depending on the type. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the average price in U.S. cities for a dozen Grade A large eggs in January was $4.82 compared with $1.92 in January last year.
MPS Egg Farms in North Manchester and others in the industry often remind the public that egg producers don’t set prices. Eggs are a commodity and demand helps trigger price fluctuations – not to mention the inflationary pressures that have affected various foods and goods.
“We’ve had increases in labor costs and fuel costs and the grain costs,” said Sam Krouse, co-CEO of MPS, which owns 14 million egg-laying hens in four states and expects to produce about 280 million dozen eggs this year.
The higher cost of eggs, a common grocery staple, has weighed not just on consumers, but on a prominent, low-price retailer. Dollar Tree confirmed this month that it has stopped selling eggs – at least for now. The bulk of items in its stores are priced at just $1.25.
Dollar Tree faced consumer backlash less than two years ago when it decided to end the namesake $1 pricing it had been known for and charge $1.25 for most items. A spokesman for the chain, which in recent years had expanded its store grocery goods area, told Reuters news service that it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back for sale before the fall.
The high cost of eggs won’t hinder many Easter egg hunts, however, because organizers often use colored, plastic recyclables – filling them with candy to delight children.
The Bluffton Parks Department has Easter egg hunts scheduled the first week in April but uses about 4,000 plastic replicas to engage youth.
“We spend $217 on candy,” Brandy Fiechter, superintendent of the Bluffton parks, said this week. “I can’t imagine doing real eggs like that.”
Indiana No. 2
Indiana ranks second nationally in egg production, followed by neighboring Ohio. Iowa is the top egg-producing state. For the 12 months ending Nov. 30, 2021, Indiana produced more than 10.6 billion eggs, about 4.4 billion less than Iowa, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, began infecting birds and poultry in the U.S. in February last year.
The USDA Economic Research Service said as a result of recurrent outbreaks, U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of the year.
By the end of December, more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation since the outbreak began, according to an online report by the research service. The losses were spread across two waves: 30.7 million hens from February to June and 12.6 million hens from September to December.
“Going forward,” the research service said, “wholesale prices are expected to decrease as the industry moves past the holiday season and continues rebuilding its egg-laying flocks.”
Community Harvest Food Bank often has customers asking for eggs but sometimes can’t fill the requests.
“For us, eggs are a very challenging food to get donated. It’s very sporadic and actually we haven’t received a donation of eggs in some time. And I think part of the reason for that is because it’s so scarce at the grocery store, … so many people need that as a staple,” said Katie Savoie, director of development for Community Harvest.
In the past, Savoie said, the food bank received at least one egg donation a month, whether from a producer or through a retailer, such as Walmart.
“We have people that are having trouble getting by with groceries, and to be able to give eggs to people for egg hunts that would be great and also to be able to give it to people for the dinner table, that would be great,” Savoie said. “But we don’t have a lot of supply right now.”
$7 billion in wages
An national economic impact study released in October said the egg industry provides 112,723 jobs, $6.9 billion in wages, $33.7 billion in economic activity and $1.8 billion in government revenue. The study was conducted by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers.
Rebecca Eifert Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association, said the cost of feed is a primary expense – 60% to 80% – for producers.
Consumers are seeing prices on many poultry products reflect inflationary pressures. And the influenza outbreak compounded that, she said, representing “a very significant disease incident for our industry.”
Wholesale egg prices, which are what retailers pay producers, were elevated throughout last year, the Economic Research Service said.
Once grocers receive eggs, they set the price. Even holiday baking – both at Christmas and Easter – helps cause a spike in egg demand.
Although major producers in Indiana seemed to escape the outbreak, when a farm does have one, it takes about six months to clean and restock, Joniskan said.
“It’s been fairly quiet over the last couple of months,” she said, speaking generally. “We’ll do our best to meet the demand at Easter time.”
Egg hunts create less demand than they did years ago.
“When I was a kid, I remember hunting hard-boiled eggs in our neighborhood,” Joniskan said.
Sensitivity about food safety likely caused some of the shift to hunting for plastic, candy-filled eggs. But Joniskan said she still sees egg-dying kits in stores.
“From a food safety standpoint, I would say I’d prefer people keep their eggs in the refrigerator until they’re ready to serve,” she said.
Ducking the bird fluSafety is top-of-mind at MPS in North Manchester.
The egg farm, which dates back to 1875, also has operations in Illinois, Texas and, with a February acquisition, in Georgia. The sixth-generation, family-owned MPS acquired Country Charm Eggs, near Atlanta.
“We are fortunate enough to have never been impacted by bird flu,” said Krouse, co-CEO of the company, formerly known as Midwest Poultry Services. “We’ve never had it on one of our farms.”
Krouse said that after a bird flu outbreak eight years ago MPS tightened bio-security practices – which includes washing and sanitizing vehicles coming onto the grounds.
MPS farms are United Egg Producer operations, which means they are certified under “a set of rigorous standards designed to promote the highest scientific levels of hen welfare,” the company’s website says.
Bird flu is an obvious threat, but Krouse said there are other poultry diseases that require guarding against.
“It’s our No. 1 priority to make sure our birds don’t get sick from any of those,” he said.
MPS hens lay white, brown, cage-free and nutritionally enriched eggs at its farms.
“Easter is coming up and we know how important eggs are for people who want to have their brunches and go for Easter egg hunts,” Krouse said.
Even as they work to boost output, MPS executives can’t control how much consumers will pay for their product.
“I wish I could tell you, but we just can’t predict what egg prices are going to do,” he said. “We know how important they are, having that good source of high-quality protein.”