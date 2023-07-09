Contraptions made of various materials – including Lego bricks, bubble wrap, a swimming floatie and plush toys – tumbled from atop Science Central for about an hour Sunday as spectators awaited the official thumbs-up or thumbs-down.
Presented by Design Collaborative, the 24th annual Egg Drop attracted 39 entries that sought such titles as “most creative” and “most scientific.”
There was no fee to enter. Materials were provided Sunday for walk-up participants.
A thumbs-up indicated the contraption’s passenger – a raw egg – survived the five-story fall. The seconds-long journey sometimes included ricochets off the museum’s facade, and many ended outside the target – a metal container fashioned to look like a frying pan.
It’s fun to see what the participants think up, said Bobby Beuchel of Design Collaborative, a local architecture and engineering firm.
Some participants, including 7-year-old Cianna Ortiz, hoped for an unscathed shell.
“It didn’t crack! It didn’t crack!” Cianna repeated as she scampered back to her viewing spot after her cup-and-straw device passed the test.
Her 6-year-old brother, Ezekiel, also created a successful carrier.
His was made of foam.
Other participants – including Chad Elder and his 7-year-old daughter, Addison – expected destruction.
For an entry submitted under Addison’s name, the Elders hollowed out a watermelon and stuffed it with glitter, Hawaiian Punch and shaving cream. It burst on impact, splattering people even a few yards away with bits of watermelon and its contents.
The Elders captured three titles. Along with Addison winning “most devastating crash,” Elder won the 15 and older category and the Director’s Choice Award for his plastic foam replica of Science Central.
The event exemplifies the programming Science Central likes to offer, said Martin Fisher, the museum’s executive director.
When asked about his favorite part, Fisher said there’s an answer he should say: The phenomenon of testing and analyzing that occurs beforehand as participants develop an egg carrier that will survive Newton’s laws of motion.
But, Fisher said, what he really enjoys are the “spectacular messes.”