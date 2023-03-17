Ehle Road section closed Monday, Tuesday The Journal Gazette Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ehle Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday between Brush College and Bull Rapids roads while soft spots are dug out, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne Divorce filings Ambrosia Orchard ending kitchen service Proposed townhouse development near Canterbury School draws neighbors' ire Stocks Market Data by TradingView