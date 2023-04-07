Ehle Road section closed Monday, Tuesday The Journal Gazette Apr 7, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ehle Road between Brush College and Bull Rapids roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while workers dig out soft spots, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two tornados cause damage in northeast Allen County Audit shows financial mistakes from commissary fund by former sheriff University of Saint Francis president announces resignation Recent divorce filings in Allen County Purdue's Edey, Indiana's Jackson-Davis win national honors Stocks Market Data by TradingView