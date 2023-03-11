Since GFL Environmental USA took over Fort Wayne’s trash routes, the complaints city officials received have plummeted to a fraction of what they were under the previous service provider.
During the last few months of Red River Waste Solutions’ contract that ended June 30, the city received 250 complaint calls a week. Now it receives fewer than 50 a week, according to Matt Gratz, Fort Wayne’s solid waste manager.
Not every resident in Fort Wayne is happy with the new service, but City Council members have said they are receiving far fewer complaints.
“The garbage is getting picked up every time in my district, and that’s a stark contrast,” said Russ Jehl, R-2nd. “After experiencing reliable service, I share many of my constituents’ sentiments on why we didn’t do it sooner.”
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, also has noticed a significant change.
“I used to get a lot of calls about missed trash pick-up, and now I get almost none,” he said. “Since GFL took over, the rate of success has multiplied exponentially.”
The city contracted with GFL after more than four years of unreliable service from Red River, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October 2021.
“They started off rough,” Gratz said of River River’s contract, which began in January 2018. “They got better a couple years into it until the bankruptcy.”
From June 2021 to December 2021, Red River missed an average of 12% of residents on pickup days, which is about 10,000 homes, Gratz said.
In January 2022, Red River was running behind one to two days for pick-up in most areas, he said. Some areas didn’t receive trash collection for two weeks.
The city needed to step in, renting trucks to take care of the missed customers. Fort Wayne crews picked up 16% of the city’s garbage in January 2022, he said.
Jehl served on the Solid Waste Advisory Board, which reviewed the Red River situation and its declining service. He called the company incompetent and said news of Fort Wayne’s problems with Red River spread.
“It was an embarrassment,” Jehl said. “Everywhere I’d go, the surrounding communities were laughing at us.”
Gratz said GFL has picked up 99.9% of residents’ garbage and recycling since September – except on Jan. 25, in the aftermath of the worst storm of the past winter.
During the record snowfall that kept most vehicles off the road, GFL still made 97% of its collections, Gratz said.
When there’s a complaint about a missed house on pickup day, GFL supervisors verify any issues and send a truck the next day to collect the garbage or recycling.
“They’ve exceeded our expectations since the start of this contract,” Gratz said. “I cannot overstate how happy we have been with GFL’s performance to this point, not only with collections, but with how responsive they have been when issues arise.”
With Red River’s bankruptcy, Fort Wayne was able to end its seven-year contract with the company. However, city officials wanted more flexibility to choose new garbage and recycling services.
In January 2022, Mayor Tom Henry’s office sent Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, to talk with the Indiana House representatives, Didier said. On the city’s behalf, Didier asked representatives to change state law requiring municipalities to accept the lowest responsible bid for trash services. Instead, Fort Wayne officials wanted to issue a request for proposals from potential trash and recycling companies and choose from what was offered.
“We don’t want to take the lowest bid if we don’t have to,” Didier said. “It ended up costing Fort Wayne millions of dollars.”
In February 2022, Didier went to the Indiana Senate to do the same thing. He said the state Legislature overwhelmingly supported the change.
GFL was able to start within eight weeks after it was awarded an eight-year contract. Usually it takes about a year to get trucks and manpower for a city the size of Fort Wayne, Gratz said.
“That was an exceptional feat,” he added.
The company worked hard at hiring and getting the equipment it needed for Fort Wayne, said Jake Diliberto, local general manager for GFL.
“It’s been a pretty streamlined process,” Diliberto said. “This is what GFL does.”
Because of Red River’s poor performance, GFL’s crews faced a “substantial buildup of trash,” he said. “That was remedied the first week after we started.”
They didn’t add extra crews, but it took longer to complete pickup routes.
Not everyone is satisfied with GFL’s service. Resident Cody Sharpe appeared at the Feb. 28 City Council meeting with two garbage bags of recyclables he said weren’t picked up on his regular day, Feb. 24, or after he called about them the next two business days.
He told The Journal Gazette that GFL has missed his home three or four times and sometimes he had to wait until a week later for pickup. The recyclables he brought with him were in a second bin that the workers knocked over and didn’t clean up, Sharpe said.
A crew came out the day of the council meeting, but they sat in front of his home and left without the recyclables, he said.
“This is Red River 2.0,” Sharpe said.
He is also unhappy that he can’t contact GFL directly. City officials have asked residents to call 311, Fort Wayne’s “One Call to City Hall,” to report issues with trash pickup. Sharpe said he’d rather hire his own company to pick up his garbage instead of relying on a provider with a city monopoly.
Sharpe said he doesn’t know anyone else with complaints like his, but GFL has multiple one-star reviews on Google reviews with complaints, some of which are similar to Sharpe’s. Not all appear to be from Fort Wayne residents, and some hid their locations.
On Google, GFL also has five reviews with five stars. Two compare GFL’s service favorably to Red River’s.
Gratz said in a statement that many bins were knocked over by strong winds Feb. 24 and not collected. When a crew went to collect Sharpe’s recyclables Feb. 28, the crew found one bin with pieces of solid packing foam sticking out of the top longer than the 3-foot limit for pickup, Gratz said.
On March 1, GFL workers picked up Sharpe’s recyclables but found his recycling carts contaminated with water, greasy pizza boxes and containers with food in them. Gratz said the items were contaminated and couldn’t be recycled, and GFL replaced his carts with clean ones.
Diliberto said when GFL misses multiple homes, it’s usually due to construction work or something blocking streets and alleys.
“We collect 100% of the trash that we can,” he said.
To maintain smooth collection, Diliberto asks that residents keep their bins on level ground and keep at least 3 to 5 feet between garbage and recycling bins. Access to the containers also should not be blocked by vehicles or other items.
Diliberto made one additional request of residents.
“Make sure they say ‘hi’ to the driver and the workers,” Diliberto said. “They work hard and care about the city.”