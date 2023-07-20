Concerns about guns in polling locations were discussed at Thursday's Allen County Election Board meeting, but members say there's nothing they can do to address the issue.
Fort Wayne resident Jan Eshleman told the board about her experience at Peace Lutheran Church during the most recent election when a poll worker at the site was carrying a gun. The experience left her in fear.
"I don't want to be afraid when I go to vote – flat out," she said.
Jack Morris, the Democratic member of the board, said he sympathized with Eshleman's concerns but the issue was simply out of the board's hands because state law leaves the choice with the owners of polling places.
Morris said the church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., was fine with guns on the property. A secretary for the church who responded to a Journal Gazette call Thursday said the organization follows state law, which does not prohibit carrying a gun at such buildings.
But, like other private businesses, churches can prohibit people from carrying a gun on their property, according to a "Gun Owners' Bill of Rights" publication by Indiana's attorney general.
Eshleman referred to South Carolina mass shooter Dylan Roof, who in 2015 shot and killed nine Black churchgoers in a move many believe was racially and politically motivated. She asked Election Board members how she is supposed to know whether the poll worker at her voting location might follow in Roof's footsteps.
Eshleman said she knows what it took for women to get the right to vote and she doesn't want to be scared to fulfill her civic duty.
"I owe it to my foremothers to vote at every single election, and I do. But I'm not gonna do it with guns," she said.
Morris and Allen County Director of Elections Amy Scrogham recommended Eshleman vote early or by mail if those concerns persist.
But she wasn't satisfied by that advice.
"Why is it incumbent on me" to change, she asked.
Eshleman said she will speak to Peace Lutheran Church's pastor about her concerns.