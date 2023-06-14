An electric car dealership has proposed moving into the building on Lima Road that once housed Gander Outdoors.
A company identified in paperwork as KDP Fort Wayne IN LLC has requested a rezoning from shopping center to general commercial for 4.8 acres at 6043 Lima Road.
The rezoning and a primary development plan will go before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission in July. The plan commission will hold a public hearing July 10 and is expected to discuss and consider the requests July 17.
The property is on the west side of Lima Road and is surrounded by general commercial zonings, including Home Depot, according to paperwork the company filed with the Department of Planning Services. The rezoning would allow electronic car sales, service and delivery.
The electric car dealership has also applied for a waiver for a 6-foot-high ornamental fence.
The application identifies KDP as a Chicago-based company. Developers did not immediately return phone calls Wednesday.
The vehicle business is a large, national company, said Realtor David Nugent of BND Commercial Real Estate, the Fort Wayne firm representing the property. Nugent would not name the company because of nondisclosure agreements, he said.
This isn’t the first time a company has requested a rezoning to allow a vehicle business on the property. In November 2019, Gander Outdoors applied for a general commercial rezoning to allow recreational vehicle sales and services. The company primarily sold camping, kayaking, hunting and fishing supplies and clothing.
Gander Outdoors also requested a waiver for a setback requirement for a security fence for vehicle storage during repairs.
Gander Outdoors was formerly known as Gander Mountain. The latter declared bankruptcy, and in 2017 the Illinois-based Camping World Holdings acquired the company in a bankruptcy auction.
Nugent said the Fort Wayne Gander Outdoors closed in December 2019.
The closest Camping World to Fort Wayne is in Coldwater, Michigan, and the closest Indiana store is in Greenwood, according to the company’s website.
BND was hired to market the property in September 2020 after Camping World bought out the remainder of its lease, Nugent said.
The building at 6043 Lima is 31,153 square feet, according to the rezoning paperwork.
Sales materials show the building and 3.81 acres for sale or lease with the rest of the land, which could possibly be an outlot, also available.