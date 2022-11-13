Katy Silliman and Ermin Husidic want everyone who visits Electric Works to have a great time.
“It’s really been all hands on deck,” Silliman said. “Some of the merchants are very established businesses, some of them are just getting going.”
She’s the new senior experience director, and Husidic is the new Union Street Market director. Electric Works developers announced their hiring in August, weeks after they both started work.
Silliman works with community leaders and organizations to put together programming and partnerships to improve Electric Works by making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Her role bridges economic development and public service.
Husidic oversees the market, where he is responsible for merchant and customer needs, keeping things safe, clean and fully operational.
Opening a storefront is challenging enough, let alone 18 at once, Husidic said. Coordinating the Union Street Market at Electric Works is such a great task that instead of hiring one person, they hired two.
Electric Works is a redevelopment of the 39-acre historic campus that previously housed General Electric Co. The campus includes 18 historic buildings that will be used for offices, retail, a food hall, residential units and a school.
Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development, said it is important to have a creative and strong management team to run a public market successfully.
“We had to have a lot of skills around market skills and food service with a hands-on approach,” he said. “But also having a big picture understanding of the issues around food access and serving the community. It’s a whole range of other things.”
Silliman, who was born and raised in Fort Wayne, has a diverse background including community development, food service and finance. She joined the Peace Corps right out of college.
She spent two years in West Africa where she did community-volunteer leader training. Later she was posted in a Guinea worm-endemic area. Guinea worm is a parasitic infection caused by drinking contaminated water.
After the Peace Corps, Silliman returned to Fort Wayne. She did a few things including working for Big Brothers Big Sisters before starting at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, where she worked for eight years.
“I just really enjoy being in Fort Wayne and helping to find ways to improve the community,” she said. “It feels like a lifetime ago” that she returned from West Africa.
Silliman said she was drawn to developing plans with community leaders. The opportunity of executing those plans was something she couldn’t resist.
“I have lived most of my adult life in west central Fort Wayne,” she said. “I have watched things happening in and around Electric Works. I knew it was just going to really transform the community.”
Spitzer said Silliman’s multi-faceted résumé made her a great fit for the experience director.
“In Katy, we found someone who can really bring great connections to our community,” he said. “She understands economic development but has also worked in food service. So while Ermin is on the market, Katy is on everything else.”
Husidic’s background is similarly eclectic. He moved to Fort Wayne in 1999 with his family as a Bosnian refugee. He served in the Air Force where he was stationed in South Dakota, where he stayed and worked at Custer State Park.
“It was really interesting to be surrounded by animals,” he said. “I liked the layout, the scenery. Just right outside my office window, I could see the park, the animals. It was just such a fun experience.”
From that position, Husidic was recruited to work as a hospitality manager at a winery, which he has been doing ever since. But he decided to move back to Fort Wayne this year.
“When you move from a different country, obviously, you don’t have a lot of family,” he said. “Being 1,100 miles away for the last 18 years, I figured it was time to come back and be close to everyone.”
Husidic started at Electric Works the week he moved back to Fort Wayne and immediately set to work, which is why Spitzer said he’s exactly what the market needs.
“He has a great background working in hospitality and food service,” Spitzer said. “He was in the Air Force, so he knows how to get things done. He is a tremendous asset to the project for his operational skills.”
There’s much more to the market than a place to shop and eat, Silliman said. Electric Works financing, a substantial amount of which is state, local and federal support, will ensure the market provides community enrichment.
“They have the Market Trust, a 501(c)3 organization connected to the market,” she said. “It also ensures that market programming stays focused on supporting local food and food access for the various communities and neighborhoods surrounding Electric Works.”
When market programming kicks off next summer, the organizers hope to provide cooking classes and events with local farmers and producers, Silliman said.
The other financial element is the Community Enhancement Fund, which will be renamed, that takes 25 cents of every square foot of rented space and will channel it into a fund that will be used to make grants to the neighborhoods and districts around the campus.
“It’s a way to give money and support back to the community,” Silliman said. “Rising tides lift all boats. We want the surrounding neighborhoods to really feel the same support and impact Electric Works has.”
Silliman said the team has been working around-the-clock to ensure the market is ready to open but is aware that this is a big undertaking.
“We want everyone’s patience and understanding,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure all of the details are attended to. Sometimes you can’t hit on everything, but I still think it’s an amazing experience for everyone.”
That cautious optimism doesn’t curtail the team’s goal to create an enjoyable outing, Husidic said.
“We want every single person that walks onto the campus – for whatever reason – (to have) an amazing time,” he said. “Everyone wants to make sure that it’s a great experience that portrays the overall vision, something that the entire city can be proud of and will want to visit often.”