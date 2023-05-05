Electric Works isn’t just a benefit for Fort Wayne’s economy, a panel of experts from the Urban Land Institute told business and community leaders Friday.
It’s also an opportunity for greater inclusion, according to panel chair Fernando Costa, assistant city manager of Fort Worth, Texas.
“Fort Wayne stands today on the verge of an economic renaissance,” Costa said.
Electric Works invited the Urban Land Institute to help advise the development project. Cost said the nonprofit encourages developers to make racial equity a part of their practice.
Electric Works is a mixed-use district created as a partnership between Fort Wayne, Allen County, the state of Indiana and real estate developer Ancora Partners. It's being built on the site of the former General Electric campus, which closed in 2015.
The organization studied Electric Works and the city of Fort Wayne, including visiting the city and conducting interviews with many community members.
A common theme most panelists mentioned was a lack of trust among minority members of the Fort Wayne community. Dawveed Scully, a deputy commissioner with Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development, said it’s important to be transparent and help prepare diverse businesses to thrive.
Lorin Carter, founder and CEO of C-Suite Equity Consulting, said she heard from community members that people want action, not just promises.
Carter suggested Electric Works work with nearby neighborhoods and involve residents in the development process. She also said the development needs to integrate with other parts of the city, especially the southeast quadrant.
“Electric Works is not an island,” Carter said.
Taylor Ralph, founder and president of REAL Building Consultants, said it’s important for Electric Works and other local businesses to communicate well, particularly with underserved communities. However, he emphasized that inclusion isn’t just a box to check.
“This doesn’t happen because you put out a press release,” Ralph said.
To make sure Electric Works’ commitment to inclusion isn’t in name only, Jeff Kingsburg said local and statewide members of the Urban Land Institute plan to work with the development over the next year as it implements these ideas.
Kingsburg, a partner with Ancora, said Friday’s presentation covered a wider range compared to what the institute's panels typically do.
“It’s not just about the buildings,” Kingsburg said. “The buildings are here, (but) it’s what we do inside of them and how we make them a place for all.”