Electric Works has gained national recognition after winning an award for brownfields redevelopment.
The Fort Wayne campus was one of 10 regional winners of the 2023 Phoenix Awards, which recognizes exemplary community projects working on brownfields – abandoned or underutilized properties where conditions may be hazardous to people and the environment.
The United States has about 450,000 brownfield sites, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Electric Works was the top redevelopment project for the Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5, which covers Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
"From the very beginning, Electric Works has been much more than just a real estate project – it's a community and economic development project," said Jeff Kingsbury, chief connectivity officer for Ancora, Electric Works' lead developer.
Kingsbury said he thinks the scope, scale and complexity of Electric Works stood out to the award committee.
"This isn't just vacant land," he said. "It's historic to Fort Wayne and Allen County."
Any recognition Electric Works receives is an acknowledgement of the effort behind it, Kingsbury said, and he's grateful for the people and organizations who worked on the project.
One person Kingsbury recognized is Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters. Peters said he thinks winning this award is a big deal for Electric Works and Fort Wayne.
"We needed something like that in Fort Wayne," Peters said. "We believed that it could bring us some national recognition."
Mayor Tom Henry called the campus an important community asset in a news release Monday.
"Electric Works is gaining national exposure and is now home to Amp Lab, Do it Best, Union Street Market and many other businesses, creating a positive economic impact in our community," Henry said.
Kingsbury is excited for the future of Electric Works, and he's happy people outside the Fort Wayne community are recognizing it.
"This just reinforces the great work that's being done in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana," Kingsbury said.