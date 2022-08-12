The Elkhart man accused of throwing an explosive device at a state trooper during the racial injustice protests in downtown Fort Wayne two years ago was found not guilty Thursday of all charges against him.
Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, wept after the jury returned its verdict, wiping his eyes with a handkerchief. His weeping became more profuse after Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull pronounced him free and security guards unlocked the leg irons on him.
He faced up to 30 years in prison on the highest felony he was charged with – detonating a destructive device or explosive.
Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said he was disappointed with the verdicts but respected the jury’s decisions.
“In this particular situation, there was a lot of chaos going on, and we couldn’t prove what every person in downtown Fort Wayne was doing,” McAlexander said. “That’s what we have jury trials for.”
The racial injustice protests happened May 29-31 in 2020, and local officials said people from out of Allen County instigated violence into what had been peaceful protests. About 100 protestors were arrested over the three days, although some cases didn’t proceed to court.
On Nov. 4, the prosecution dropped two misdemeanor charges against Gonzalez, rioting and disorderly conduct.
Gonzalez was still accused of throwing a water bottle with two objects attached to it, one to the bottom and one on the side. The device exploded, injuring Indiana State Trooper Tyson Waldron and leaving chemical burns on his pants, according to court documents. The documents state it was consistent with an “overpressure device.”
Court documents filed in 2019 for a separate case in Elkhart County said Gonzalez was convicted of murder in California, supporting local contentions of outside instigators. He has been in Allen County Jail since June 2020. Allen County Magistrate John Bohdan ordered him held in lieu of $25,000 bond for each of the four felony charges.
Defense attorney Ryan Gardner said Gonzalez was charged with the highest level felony of anyone arrested through the protests and riots. The other charges the jurors found him not guilty of were possession of a destructive device battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and battery against a public safety official.
Gardner said he preferred to not let Gonzalez talk to the media after the emotional moment on the verdicts.
“The tears said it all,” Gardner said.