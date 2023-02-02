Three Rivers Ambulance Authority will soon ask city and county officials for taxpayer money to cover a $3.5 million budget shortfall for this year.
The organization’s financial year ends Dec. 31.
Joel Benz, executive director, said Thursday that the ambulance authority, also known as TRAA, has about two months’ worth of payroll left in its budget. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board members have discussed asking for public funding for several months as the organization regains its footing.
Benz told board members Thursday that he has already discussed the ambulance authority’s needs with city and county officials, but he will now have to make formal requests in the next two months.
Benz said he is confident the ambulance authority will get the funding it needs as informal conversations with local officials, such as Mayor Tom Henry’s administration, have been supportive.
“To this point, we’ve received a lot of, ‘Yes, we want to keep our city safe. We want to make sure that there’s ambulances and paramedics on the streets. So, what you need when you come and ask us for it, we’ll get it for you,’ ” Benz said. “Obviously, we haven’t (formally) gone to them yet, so that’s the next step.”
Benz estimates $3.5 million would cover shortfalls for 2023. He is unsure of potential shortfalls next year, but Medicaid reimbursement increases expected to become effective in July will have a positive effect on the organization’s budget, he said.
Last year, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, a quasi-governmental organization that was formed to handle Fort Wayne’s emergency medical services, found its contractor PatientCare EMS Solutions in default after about two years of unacceptably slow response times.
In September, the ambulance authority took over its own operations for the first time since 1983. Ambulances are required to make it to at least 90% of emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 81/2 minutes to be compliant with response time guidelines.
Benz said response times have improved since Three Rivers Ambulance Authority took control of service, and he shared Thursday with board members a compliance rate of 84.4% last month. One year earlier, in January 2022, the rate for making it to life-threatening emergencies in time was 64%, he said.
Response times will continue to improve as the ambulance authority adds more staff, Benz said.
The ambulance authority receives revenue from user fees and insurance reimbursements. Revenue has increased because the organization handles its own operations instead of using a contractor. However, Benz said, the increase has not balanced out the budget because of pay increases and other employee benefit changes made last year.
In September, board members unanimously approved a few incentives to help with hiring workers, including raises of $2 an hour for dispatchers and $5 an hour for medics. They also approved one-time payments of $1,000 for all employees.
Rachel Guin, board president, said in September that the pay increases were meant to bring in more employees and to increase longevity for staff members.
Benz has said the organization will be fully staffed once it has 80 full-time medics. As of Thursday, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority had 62 full-time medics and 39 working part time.