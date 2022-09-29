End of season garden work Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Bob Gould does end-of-season cleanup work on his garden plot at the community garden on Bluffton Road on Wednesday. Photos by Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Although it is getting toward the end of the season for many of the vegetables growing in the community gardens, plenty of flowers are still blooming. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Gould has two “ladies” in his plot. He made the one shown here, named Violette, after taking a welding class. She needs repairs after someone damaged her. The other is named Velveeta. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Bob Gould does end of season cleanup work on his garden plot at the community garden on Bluffton Road on Wednesday. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garden tending as season winds down Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne police detective death unexpected IU center Duncomb no longer getting pushed around Former Congressman Souder dies after cancer battle Northwest Allen County Schools agrees to Huntertown annexation Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations Stocks Market Data by TradingView