The proposed site for a new Allen County Jail will get the once-over look during a preliminary environmental study authorized today by the Allen County Commissioners.
The commissioners approved spending up to $70,000 to assess the site at 2911 Meyer Road for environmental hazards that might remain from previous use. For many years, the land served as an industrial site for its previous owner, vehicle manufacturer Navistar, also known as International Harvester.
The study will be done by SES Environmental, Fort Wayne.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said the study is part of the due-diligence conducted prior to closing on the property sale. The study should be done before the end of March, he said.
The commissioners are required by a federal court order to address unacceptable conditions at the Allen County Jail. A lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the conditions are inhumane, citing issues such as overcrowding and understaffing.