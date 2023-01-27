The Environmental Protection Agency has given the city of Kendallville and the Kraft Heinz plant there less than 90 days to submit a plan to address the consistently overloaded city wastewater plant.
The EPA issued a final report to the city and Kraft on Jan. 9, after studying the situation since January 2019. The main problem has been Kraft, at 151 W. Ohio St., sending more water to the wastewater plant than projected.
When the wastewater plant was finished in 2018, “it was designed for a much lower load than Kraft has now,” Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
The Kraft plant, which produces caramel, marshmallows and marshmallow fluff, has been in the city about 85 years, Handshoe said. In the last three years, its wastewater has steadily increased.
The treatment plant at first became overloaded occasionally, then quarterly, then monthly and then weekly, she said. The city reported violations of its treatment plant to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, as required, and it shared the reports with the EPA.
Kraft plant management couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
Kendallville’s treatment plant uses live bacteria to consume organic pollutants in wastewater sent from homes and businesses, said Matt Schultz, wastewater superintendent.
After the bacteria eat the waste, the water is sent to a clarifier where solids settle to the bottom and cleaned water rises. If there’s too much waste to process, the solids can’t settle. Instead, they float and slip out the end of a pipe with processed water, Schultz said.
Kraft sends the city 400,000 gallons of used water daily.
“They’re a big water user,” Schultz said.
According to the EPA’s 27-page decision, Kendallville exceeded its allowable limits on solids in its processed water more than 750 times from January 2019 to Aug. 22, 2022. As a result, the wastewater plant exceeded its limitations for 18 months. The agreement between Kendallville and Kraft calls for the manufacturer to pay a surcharge when the wastewater it sends exceeds expected rates.
Kraft’s wastewater includes high amounts of sugar, which require additional chemicals in the treatment process. That increases costs for supplies and overtime.
“It’s been expensive,” Handshoe said.
The EPA report said the city sent Kraft a notice of violation in March 2022, and the two entities agreed on limitations in April 2022. City officials failed to enforce those limits, however.
Handshoe said city officials have worked with Kraft on the situation for more than a year, trying to find win-win solutions. The plant is one of Kendallville’s bigger employers, and she estimated it employs 200 to 225 workers.
EPA officials visited Kendallville over the summer and were pleased with the progress they saw, Shultz said.
“We’re very close to compliance – but not close enough,” he added.
Schultz said there are two likely routes that Kraft can take. The EPA wants the manufacturer to pretreat water on-site before sending it to the city. The plant never had a pretreatment plant before, Schultz said.
Kraft could also invest in Kendallville’s plant. The company has done so in other municipalities, Schultz said. He estimated that Kraft building its own pretreatment plant could take until 2025.
The EPA report said that Kendallville faces a fine of about $60,000 a day if the problem continues.
Schultz wasn’t concerned because the federal government requires those involved to submit plans and follow them, he said. Fines would occur only if the city and Kraft don’t follow their plans submitted to the EPA.
The EPA report addressed other problems with wastewater in Kendallville. Creative Liquid Coatings had 14 instances between January and August of 2022 where the company discharged mercury in its wastewater.
Handshoe said that problem has been resolved.