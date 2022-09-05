Bread for the World – Indiana in conjunction with the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana and Grace Episcopal Church in Fort Wayne will offer a workshop Saturday on advocating through churches for an end to hunger.
Dick Hamm will present the workshop live at Grace, 10010 Aurora Place, and via Zoom, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Hamm has served as the general minister and president of the Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in the United States and Canada and has also served on the affiliate faculty of Christian Theological Seminary.
There is no cost to attend the workshop but reservations are required both for in-person and Zoom attendance. A registration link can be found at https://forms.gle/i9nnPyJigyGKxfFK9 or a reservation can be made by calling 260-432-9221.