A coalition of Black-owned businesses, civil rights groups, faith institutions and non-profits is calling on the federal government to reject Indiana's plan for an electric vehicle charging network.
The Equity Alliance held an online press conference Wednesday to discuss their opposition to the current proposal, which would see the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) spend more than $100 million on implementing the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.
That program, created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to develop a network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, according to the INDOT website.
However, the Equity Alliance said the current plan does not prioritized racial justice.
The speakers characterized the drafting process as flawed and not inclusive of racially diverse voices. Denise Abdul-Rahman, state chair of Environmental Climate Justice for the Indiana NAACP, said a listening session was held in a "sundown town" and that the INDOT group that developed the state's NEVI plan did not include any Black members.
"We are putting them all on notice," Abdul-Rahman said.
They called for United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg – the former mayor of South Bend – to visit Indiana for a tour on this subject and to reject INDOT's proposal unless there are significant revisions, including putting electric vehicle charging stations at minority-owned businesses and in racially diverse communities.
Elder Lionel Rush, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said if Black communities "don't get in now" on electric vehicle infrastructure, "we're going to be left behind."
Other speakers included two state legislators, Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, and Rep. Earl Harris, D-East Chicago.