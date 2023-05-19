Erin's House for Grieving Children has launched a $1.4 million capital campaign to allow the local nonprofit to better meet the needs of teens, officials said Friday in a news release.
The organization has already raised $400,000 toward the $1.8 million project, which will built an addition at the existing campus at 5670 YMCA Park Drive W.
Debbie Meyer, executive director of Erin’s House, commented on the planned structure, dubbed The WING.
“We are still in the planning stages, but it is very apparent that the teens and young adults have outgrown our space here. Our current facility off St. Joe Center Road has served us well since moving here in 2013, but we are bursting at the seams. Any given program night brings together over 100 grieving children, families and trained volunteers,” she said in a statement.
“The WING is so special because it will provide us with an additional 4,500 square feet specifically designed for teens and young adults. A place that they can call their own,” she added.
The WING will be constructed adjacent to Erin's House in the backyard. The addition will include three counseling rooms, a large "hang-out space" and a quiet room, Meyer said. It will increase the nonprofit's program space by 29%.
The nonprofit's teen clients are providing input for what the space should include. So far, an ice cream machine and a soda machine are on the must-haves list, officials said.
MSKTD is designing the building and has produced renderings of the project. Completion is expected in late spring 2024.
The project has been discussed since 2019 but was temporarily shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Gomez, the organization's Building Committee chairman, also commented on the plans.
“This project is so important for the mental health of our young adults in our community. One in eight children/young adults will be grieving the death of a sibling or parent in 2023 –that’s 316,000 in northeast Indiana,” he said in a statement.
Since Erin's House opened 30 years ago, it has served about 35,000 individuals living in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, officials said. The services, which are provided at no cost to families, include on-site peer support, crisis response, in-school programming, phone support and three specialized camps.
"At Erin’s House, we know that grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. We provide them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing," the news release said.