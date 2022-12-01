Indiana State Police and officers in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting that left the intended victim unharmed and a suspect jailed.
Officers said they responded to reports of gunfire on a vehicle parked at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street in Auburn about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Fort Wayne resident Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, became jealous after learning his ex-girlfriend was with another man.
Officers said Fisher opened fire on the vehicle with the man inside. A chase ensued with Fisher littering the victim's car with bullets.
The man, however, was uninjured and the woman was not inside the vehicle, police said.
Fisher is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, and remains in the DeKalb County Jail.