Steuben County police are investigating an attack that left a 39-year-old man at a hospital in serious condition Friday.
Officers said a female caller told them her ex-boyfriend beat up the victim inside her Fremont residence in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street about 10:30 a.m. Friday. The caller was hurt as well, but not seriously, police said.
She phoned police about 4:30 p.m. but officers did not say why she waited so long to notify them.
The attacker fled the home, but was arrested after officers phoned him from his mother's house in Jamestown Township.
Police arrested Levi Lowell Pifer, 33, of Fremont on a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He remains in custody and more charges may be forthcoming, officials said.