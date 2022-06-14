The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from noon today to midnight Wednesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, forecasting dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values of 100 to 110.
The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the weather service said.
It recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, the weather service said.