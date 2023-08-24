The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. to midnight today, saying heat index values of up to 109 are expected.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the weather service said in its warning.
It encouraged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, the weather service said.