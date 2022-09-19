After a little more than a year as executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, Justin Shurley started a new job Monday.
The 41-year-old has been named director of philanthropy at The League, formerly The League for the Blind and Disabled, in Fort Wayne.
Shurley left the his previous position as executive director of the 54-year-old festival earlier this month.
He said the separation was “very amicable” but he and the festival’s board had “a difference in vision...on the way the festival was to go.”
He declined to elaborate.
The festival’s 2022 edition, which brought back the opening-day parade after a COVID-19 pandemic-driven hiatus, was successful, Shurley told The Journal Gazette in July.
The nine-day festival in July was the most profitable ever for the organization, he said Monday.
A call to John Nichter, Three Rivers board president, was not returned Monday afternoon. Ryan Gardner, the board’s attorney, also did not return a call Monday.
The festival’s website made no mention of the change Monday. The League’s website also didn’t mention the change in leadership, and the organization did not immediately return a call Monday.
Shurley said the only other paid staff member left before this year’s festival started.
In his new role, Shurley said he will oversee fundraising, marketing and the social media presence of The League, which advocates for disabled people and more accessibility.
The post, he said, draws on his previous experience with the former IPFW and Purdue University Fort Wayne, where he was director of development and external affairs for the athletic department.
Shurley is also a member of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and has served on the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Shurley replaced Jack Hammer, who left Three Rivers in March 2021. Shurley began as executive director about two months before the 2021 festival.