If you become a patient at one of Parkview Health's hospitals, you may wind up being on TV.
It's only closed-circuit TV. But, by having specialized nurses and technicians able to observe patients virtually, Parkview hopes to cut the risk of complications and adverse outcomes.
Tuesday, Parkview officials announced their newly expanded Digital Care Center, which combines a new Virtual Care Center and an existing Virtual Health Department at an off-campus Fort Wayne location.
The Digital Care Center eventually will be expanded to serve all 10 Parkview hospitals.
The virtual health department, in existence since 2020, works with the MyChart and Parkview On Demand online options patients can use for learning about their care and Parkview services.
The Virtual Care Center is staffed by critical care nurses who monitor patient data for early signs of sepsis, an infection complication that can quickly become dangerous or deadly.
The Virtual Care Center also has virtual technicians who are trained to use continuous video monitoring -- known informally as virtual sitting -- for checking patients who might be at risk for falling and other harm.
The nurses and technicians can quickly notify on-site nurses of situations needing attention.
"This team will maximize our resources and effectively monitor multiple inpatients to address their needs more quickly," said Michelle Charles, Parkview's chief nursing informatics officer.