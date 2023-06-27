A $20 million fundraising campaign that will help create a health clinic in a former southeast-side school building dating back to the early 1930s will be led to two high-profile residents.
Local business leader Jerry Henry and retired Steel Dynamics executive Ben Eisbart will co-chair the capital campaign, Neighborhood Health announced Tuesday.
Neighborhood Health is spearheading what has been dubbed the Oxford Project, which will transform what was originally known as Ward Elementary School into a multi-faceted medical clinic.
The Warsaw Street building, shut down since 2017, was spared from the wrecking ball after an outcry by community members who wanted it preserved in some way. Fort Wayne Community Schools transferred the building to Neighborhood Health.
“Everyone deserves quality and affordable healthcare,” Henry, who has served on a local hospital board, said in a statement.
“Low income, underinsured, uninsured, and all those in between should have access to the services provided by Neighborhood Health that includes medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health and chiropractic care,” the Midwest Pipe & Steel executive said.
Eisbart said the project “not only meets the health care needs of our community but will also be an economic boost” for southeast Fort Wayne.
“We know that improved health care outcomes correlate directly with a community’s ability to thrive. This project, when completed, will be a ‘win-win-win’ for residents in southeast Fort Wayne, and for the city as a whole,” Eisbart said.
To date the project has received a $2.5 million grant from the Capital Improvement Board of Allen County Fort Wayne; a positive recommendation from the Legacy Committee for $2 million, which will then go before the Fort Wayne City Council for final vote; and $1 million from individual and corporate donors.
“We are off to a good start”, Henry said. “But we still have a long way to go.”
Neighborhood Health has clinics at 1717 S. Calhoun St. and 3350 E. Paulding Road. It has been offering health care, including primary, dental and vision, in high-need areas for more than 50 years, the news release said.
It has also offered behavioral health, chiropractic care, and nutritional services for pregnant mothers and young children.
With the two current locations, Neighborhood Health said it serves patients from Allen County’s most underserved ZIP codes, which include 46806, 46816, 46802, and 46803. Many residents in those areas struggle with chronic conditions, such as extreme hypertension, diabetes, high infant mortality, and language barriers in health care service.
Neighborhood Health’s target population includes low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals, including those covered by Medicaid and Medicare.