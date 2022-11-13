Students in Vanessa Hayden’s preschool classes were always so well-behaved.
But in other classes those same youngsters would “act up,” she said.
“Everybody wondered why, and then I found out it was the way I had the room laid out,” Hayden said. “Autistic children don’t do well with a lot of bright colors and sounds, and I used things from nature like trees, branches and rocks.”
Now the educator is pursing an interior design degree at Purdue University Fort Wayne while at the same time launching Partly Whimsical, which offers in-home layouts for children with autism.
Hayden was among a baker’s dozen of vendors participating in the Artisans & Innovators Expo on Saturday at the Allen County Public Library downtown.
She brainstormed her business idea over the past two years and like many got creative during the pandemic.
“It brings together my love of children and interior design,” Hayden said. “It’s perfect for me. My goal is to one day work with restaurants and others to change the way they design, to make it more relaxing.”
Fort Wayne photographer Nicholas J. Klein also showcased his wares this weekend and says though online traffic is crucial to his business, events like the expo are equally important and help him get more of a feel for customers.
“I can follow where their eyes are going if they like a particular photograph for instance,” said Klein, who also provides website design and maintenance, along with social media management. “It’s good to get out and meet local people because on the internet, (customers) could be from anywhere.”
Besides providing a free showcase for small businesses, the Artisans & Innovators Expo also made them aware of resources available at the library, such as market data and how to obtain funding.
The online hobby and craft supplies business is a nearly $16 billion industry, according to researcher IBISWorld.
“This year, it isn’t just artists, but we opened it to innovators as well,” said Beth Boatright, director of community partnerships and programs at the library. “We want them to know what’s available.”
Little Bird & Co. owner Bethanie Shipman appreciates the assistance.
The 37-year-old woodcrafter began her operation last year and also displays her products at the YLNI Farmers Market in Fort Wayne.
“I started wood crafting about five years ago,” Shipman said of her hobby that spawned a business featuring wooden birds with moving parts ranging $45 to $65 in price.
“Sometimes people say they like them, but say they wouldn’t know where to put them,” she said. “I always tell them you can put them anywhere it makes you happy.”