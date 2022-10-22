Science is for everyone.
That was the theme Saturday inside the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the annual STEM Expo hosted by Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.
More than 30 exhibitors from companies and universities led hands-on activities for dozens of girls interested in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Although designed and hosted by the Girl Scouts, the event was open to all girls grades K-12.
Some of the groups providing activities and demonstrations Saturday included PFW; Science Central; Fort Wayne Metals; DePuy Synthes, an orthopedic company based in Warsaw; and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.
“What we’re trying to do is get girls to realize that STEM is fun,” said Sharon Pohly, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. “Somewhere in their education they learned that STEM is hard, and we’re trying to stop that at an early age so they start to get to know STEM before they go on to college.”
Many girls do well in STEM-related subjects in high school, but often don’t consider them as a career later on, Pohly added.
“We’re trying to get them connected with role models and women who are active in STEM so that they recognize that it’s completely viable for them to do well in STEM,” she said.
Sarah Maloy, founder of Speak For Trees & More, said she decided to set up a table at Saturday’s expo to support the Girl Scouts and to show support for STEM education in the community and to connect STEM to nature. Maloy’s daughter Evah is also a Girl Scout – a member of Troop No. 54105.
Events such as Saturday’s are important to show girls what’s possible, Maloy said, and to expose them to topics that they might not normally be exposed to.
“Maybe it sparks an interest in a field or an area they haven’t thought about,” she said.
The activities at Maloy’s booth showed how nature and science are interconnected, with a focus on trees – their anatomy, how they breathe and how to judge a tree’s age. The girls who participated also received a small tree cutting to take home.
As for Evah, her favorite part of the day was an activity that involved using arts-and-crafts supplies to create a model of a germ.
Fort Wayne’s Science Central works closely with the Girl Scouts, said Gary Stoops, Science Central’s outreach programs manager. Science Central’s table featured paleo-biologists and wildlife biologists.
“The connection between the two is (that) by looking at some of our modern animals, we can get an idea of what prehistoric animals looked like,” Stoops said. One example, he said, is the similarity between dinosaur tracks and the feet of modern birds.
Girls are an underserved group when it comes to STEM fields, he said, making events including Saturday’s expo important. Science benefits when everyone can participate, he said.
“We also get a different perspective. Men think in certain ways and women think in certain ways,” he said. “To get both of those perspectives talking with each other, topics in science can be expanded even further. The more diversity we can get into the science field, the better. Different perspectives allow for greater brainstorming.”
STEM is vast and interdisciplinary, said Candace Studebaker, STEM coordinator for Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana and Michiana. The annual STEM Expo highlights some of those fields and helps girls explore existing interests or discover new ones, she added.
“There’s so much. There are so many different fields and ways to look at STEM,” Studebaker said. “There’s so much out there and so many ways they can help their communities with these different STEM fields.”