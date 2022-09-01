The lowest airfare AAA discovered for this weekend’s Labor Day holiday came up as $179 – a nearly 20% increase from last year and up 30% from 2020.
The average lowest car rental price: $89 a day, is up almost 32% when compared to 2020.
But GasBuddy on Thursday offered an update that motorists might find a little more comfort in. Per gallon prices are more than 60 cents higher than last year, but they are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on July 4, at $3.79.
Gas prices in Fort Wayne and other Midwest markets jumped to more than $5 in June.
This year was forecast to be the biggest travel summer since COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020, according to GasBuddy, which has a popular gas price tracking app. But this year’s “soaring gas prices threw a wrench into the road trip plans of many Americans,” GasBuddy said in a Thursday news release.
At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend.
And then came pain at the pump.
“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement.
“As the sun sets on summer,” he said, “gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the like.”
Although many markets have seen a fairly steady weekly decline in gas prices, GasBuddy suggests motorists still shop around, noting that variance between stations can be extreme.
Fuel prices are on the minds of motorists whether they are using their own vehicle or renting.
“The demand is pretty high for this weekend. We’re close to selling out, just because we have limited availability of vehicles,” said Jenny Richardson, an Avis-Budget agency operator in Fort Wayne.
“Right now the pickiness lies in the gas mileage,” Richardson said Wednesday. Because gas prices are “still high, that means everybody is still requesting something with good mileage.”
Car rental agency Hertz said it anticipates strong demand nationally through the weekend.
To manage reservation volume, Hertz moves fleet to areas with highest demand to support customers, John G. Friess, external communications manager, said in an emailed response.
“We advise customers to book as early as possible and at the same time they’re making other travel arrangements,” he said. “Another tip is to consider booking at a neighborhood car rental location, which may have more availability when airport volumes are high. Hertz has thousands of neighborhood locations throughout the country.”
Fort Wayne International Airport officials did not return phone calls Wednesday or Thursday with what sort of traffic it might see through the Labor Day holiday.
For domestic travel, bookings for air, car, cruise, hotel and tours for Labor Day weekend are up 22% compared to last year, according to AAA, a motor club, that offers travel, insurance and other services. For international travel, bookings are up 104%.
AAA finds that the average lowest mid-range hotel rate is coming in at $233 a night, but did not have data available for 2021, said Ellen Edmonds, director of external communications. But when compared to 2020, hotel rates are up almost 53%.
The top three domestic destinations for travelers are Seattle, Orlando and Las Vegas, AAA said. The top three international destinations are Vancouver, Canada; London, England; and Dublin, Ireland.