Allison Steele briefly swapped her casual outfit Sunday for something more formal in downtown Fort Wayne – a floor-length bridal gown featuring lace throughout the bodice and sleeves.
The bride-to-be beamed at the Blush Bridal & Beauty Boutique attendant as other women planning weddings visited booths specializing in services including photography, catering, cosmetics and entertainment.
Steele, who will tie the knot in October 2024, attended the 2023 Bridal Extravaganza at the suggestion of a friend who got married last fall.
“I like time to plan,” Steele said, noting she would leave Grand Wayne Convention Center with lots of ideas.
Presented by Fort Wayne Newspapers and sponsored by Vera Bradley, the 16th annual event showcased northeast Indiana wedding professionals and the latest trends in products such as cakes, flowers and décor.
Hannah Malloy, who plans to marry in May 2024, appreciated the opportunity to connect with vendors. Having never planned a wedding, Malloy said she didn’t know where to start. She recommended the extravaganza to all brides.
“You learn a lot of information,” she said.
With her venue and photographer in place, Malloy said she sought information about DJs, altars and centerpieces. A fashion show focused on mother-of-the-bride looks interested Malloy’s mother and future mother-in-law, she said.
Along with providing commentary about the models’ dresses and jumpsuits, Terri Francis-Ahlfeld of The Francis Shoppe offered the audience some advice – don’t delay. Certain sizes and colors might need to be ordered, and alterations can take up to six weeks to complete, leading to an even longer wait.
“Timing is very important,” said Francis-Ahlfeld, whose store is in Wabash.
Emily Fuhrman of Poppie Studios can work under a tighter deadline – two weeks – but fees are added for rushed orders of her customized products – invitations, calligraphy and stationery. A relaxed schedule is eight to 12 weeks.
Wax seals and pet portraits are among her most popular items, said Fuhrman, who is based in Decatur.
“Pets are important to a lot of people,” Fuhrman said, showing how pet illustrations can be added to invitations and other wedding details.
As attendees gathered around the stage for the third and final fashion show of the day, Justin Sheehan invited a few people to remove their shoes and step inside his castle. The white, inflatable structure is among two styles of chic bounce houses he offers through Classy Event Rentals.
Sheehan helped start the Fort Wayne business last year, he said, adding he wanted to bring something new to the city.
“These things are unique,” Sheehan said, noting the bounce houses can be set up inside or outside, unless winds are too strong.
The bridal show also featured Dream Day Giveaways, which were valued at $500 minimum and included credits toward a dress, a DJ and limo. These must-be-present-to-win prizes kept the convention center crowded until the four-hour extravaganza’s final minutes.
Steele hoped to win the dress on display.
“I like the lacy look,” she said.