The company behind a proposed electronics waste recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne has responded to a lawsuit challenging the project – one of several developments this week relating to land near the proposed plant.
The suit, filed in Allen Superior Court on Nov. 9, claims the Fort Wayne Plan Commission improperly approved Exurban’s primary development plan that includes a smelter on land not zoned for that kind of use.
The suit was filed by retired Fort Wayne attorney James P. Fenton. The plaintiffs, David, Ronald and Janet Bulmahn, who own a 57-acre farm just north of the Exurban project, allege it will devalue their property by 30% if approved.
The suit calls for a reversal of the plan commission decision and for the project to be stopped.
In a news release Tuesday, Exurban called the lawsuit “without merit” and said efforts are under way “to determine if a reasonable resolution can be reached in a timely manner.”
Meanwhile, the Allen County commissioners canceled their typical Friday meeting and instead scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. today, described as a “special meeting” on the commissioners’ website.
Besides an update on locations for a new jail, including one near Exurban, the agenda lists approval of a purchase agreement for five acres on the northwest corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads across from the Exurban project. The agreement lists the cost at $198,000, or just under $40,000 an acre.
Commissioner Nelson Peters did not return a call Tuesday seeking information on the transaction or why the land was being purchased.
The purchase agreement is signed by Mark GiaQuinta and Robert Eherenman, both Fort Wayne attorneys, in connection with landowner Maroke Investments LLC, Fort Wayne, in which Eherenman is listed as a member and registered agent.
Eherenman now represents the Fort Wayne and Allen County plan commissions.
Eherenman and GiaQuinta, both with HallerColvin, Fort Wayne, were unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Exurban remains committed to its Fort Wayne plan, which will create 200 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $10 million and result in $350 million to $400 million in investment, the company’s news release said.
“Exurban remains committed to and excited about bringing this world-class, zero-waste metals recycling project to northeast Indiana. This investment will create employment and make Fort Wayne a world-wide leader in renewable metals production,” Wes Adams, co-founder of Exurban Indiana LLC, says in the release.
The release says the local plant will be part of “a compelling solution” to the growing problem of improper disposal of scrap metal from defunct electronic devices such cellphones, computers and the like.
Adams in the release said Exurban will be a good neighbor and is excited about being part of the community.
“In the coming months, we will do more to familiarize the community with how we have designed a recycling process that allows us to recover critical electronic metals without generating any waste, while providing high-paying jobs and tax revenue,” he said.
“We greatly appreciate the support and encouragement we have already received,” Adams added. “More to come.”