A deal to build a $340 million electronics waste recycling facility on Fort Wayne’s southeast side has come unplugged.
In May, Exurban USA announced it would pay the city $768,000 for 76 acres in Adams Township Industrial Park for what company officials called a first-of-its-kind facility to recycle components of used electronics, including cell phones, computers and televisions.
Now an order signed Wednesday by Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote confirms Exurban is withdrawing its plan for what some opponents and trade publications called a smelter.
David, Ronald and Janet Bulmahn filed a lawsuit alleging the Fort Wayne Plan Commission acted wrongly in approving the project and asked for judicial review.
The Bulmahns, in their lawsuit filed by Fort Wayne lawyer James Fenton, said only typical household recyclables such as paper and glass were permitted to be recycled under the city’s zoning law in the land’s general industrial zone. The electrical components can contain potentially polluting toxic materials and heavy metals.
The farmers filed the lawsuit against Exurban, the plan commission and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. The redevelopment commission owns the land.
DeGroote ruled the plan commission’s approval of Exurban’s primary development plan “is hereby vacated, null, void and held for naught.”
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday that the purchase agreement between the redevelopment commission and Exurban expired Jan. 31 “and hasn’t been renewed.”
The city and the company “had a positive working relationship,” said the statement, which blames the lawsuit for ending the project.
“Difficulties arose when a lawsuit was filed by a nearby landowner challenging the development,” the statement says.
A statement on behalf of Exurban – received by The Journal Gazette on Wednesday – said the company would still like to open a facility in Indiana.
“Whilst we have terminated our current purchase agreement at the Adams Township Industrial Park in Fort Wayne, we have developed a healthy dialogue with other Indiana cities and counties that have expressed strong interest,” the Exurban statement says. “Indiana is already home to several leading metals recycling companies (that) are working together to provide recycled materials to American manufacturers.”
Perlich said $10,000 in earnest money would be returned to Exurban, and the city will continue to look for an entity to invest in the Adams Center Road property.
Exurban had promoted its proposal as bringing more than 200 jobs that would pay $50,000 to $60,000 annually.
Tom Borne, a local consultant hired to speak for Exurban, also said the lawsuit doomed the deal.
“Any lawsuit just slows everything down,” Borne said. “When (Exurban officials) took a look at the timeline, they just didn’t want to sit around.”
Also, the company wanted to be a good neighbor and wanted nearby residents to want the facility, Borne said.
“If no lawsuit, they liked this location,” he said. “They’re very serious they want to be in Indiana ... so they are looking at other locations.”
Future announcements might be coming, Borne said.
“Exurban is certain that Indiana is the right place to build its project and looks forward to announcing a new project location later this year,” said the company’s statement on behalf of co-founders Wes Adams and Jean-Paul Deco.
Fenton, who represented the Bulmahns, said Exurban admitted that they shouldn’t have gotten a permit.
“They lost,” Fenton said, adding, “the people who objected...at the public hearing were right. The plan commission ignored the objections, but it was wrong.”