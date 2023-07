Zachariah Abbott, left, and Jimmy Beeman of Strebig Construction install the second-to-last panel of a new “Faces of the Fort” mural at Edsall House Apartments, 310 W. Berry St., on Thursday. The mural, created by Fort Wayne artist Lyndy Bazile, depicts local advocates Harriet A. Miller and Monica Wehrle, who were instrumental in the formation of the Women’s Bureau in 1977 and the creation of Run Jane Run – a multisport event for adult amateur female athletes – as well as their participation in the 2014 ACLU suit advocating for marriage equality. A dedication ceremony will be held at the site at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.