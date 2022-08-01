Monday’s Allen County 4-H Livestock Auction was a bit different from previous years – not as many animals, not as many record bids and not as many folks in the audience.
Attribute all that to a switch in the Indiana State Fair’s schedule that forced some young people to choose where they would show and compete with their animals – especially those who raised pigs, which were altogether absent from the auction Monday.
But looking on the bright side, auctioneer Jerry Ehle said his job got a lot easier. “We’re not having to compete with a lot of squealing swine,” he said.
Randy Lewis, a 30-year auction volunteer, said some families had to decide which fair to attend because of conflicts. The number of pigs entered locally were down by about a third, he said. And the big steers that can be the stars of the show were absent as well. Owners “just decided to take them home from the state fair,” he said.
Altogether, the items up for bid fell from a typical 150 to about 90, Lewis said. Attendance dipped from a typical 300 people to around 200.
Still, the auction meant a lot to the young people who showed off their hard work in the form of bleating goats, stubborn sheep and the occasionally cantankerous cow.
That cow, what’s known as a dairy beef feeder calf, was raised by Landen King of Fort Wayne, an 11-year-old Carroll Middle School student in his second time showing a dairy animal.
Named Theo, the black-and-white Holstein placed fourth in his class at the fair, Landen said. But Theo did not want to parade to the center of the auction area and planted his feet in the sawdust.
And, at 558 pounds, the heaviest of the feeders being shown, he wasn’t likely to be pushed by his handler, who also had the animal take the short way out of the auction area.
The calf took the highest in-ring bid of $1,250 plus any money added later by King’s supporters.
“We spent a lot of time with him, working with him, walking him,” Landen said.
Walking helps the animal develop lean muscle. Dairy feeder calves, the male offspring of dairy cattle, are not sent to market immediately after the auction but are bought by someone who intends to raise them to adulthood before selling them for meat.
The new schedule meant Aidan Bane, 18, of Churubusco missed his last opportunity to put up the Duroc pig he raised for bids. Aging out of 4-H as a 10-year-member, Bane said he’ll be off to college in two weeks. He’ll attend Purdue University in West Lafayette, where he plans to study biology with his sights set on becoming a veterinarian.
Loren Schaefer, auction communications volunteer, said in his 19 years with the auction, he’s virtually never seen one where record bids weren’t set.
“What does that tell me? I would say we’re in a recession,” he said.
Last year, three animals set records, including a pig with an $11,400 bid. The same 4-H member, Josh Chaffee of Huntertown, took the highest auction price for a pig this year at $1,770.
Although the 4-Hers raising pigs did not bring their animals, they were allowed to walk across the bidding area so audience members could bid.
Lewis said next year’s auction will be different from this year’s, again because of state fair conflicts.
“We’re actually moving the fair to June – June 20 to 25,” he said. The local fair’s board members set dates for the next five years, all in June, saying people wouldn’t be rushed taking animals from one place to another.
Lewis said vendors and carnival attractions have negotiated contracts for June – something that wasn’t possible this year. And he said the board hopes people won’t be “festivaled out” by the time of the fair if it takes place earlier in the season.
But Lewis acknowledged the new dates might affect the growth level for animals and produce. “I hope that (the new time) doesn’t hurt us. I hope it helps us,” he said.