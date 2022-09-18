Cornstalks surrounded and towered over Arlene Walsh on Sunday afternoon as she trailed behind her 11-year-old son, Dillon, on a dirt path full of twists, dead ends and no clear destination.
With the help of another boy, the pair eventually spotted one of 10 maps scattered throughout the corn maze – an attraction spanning about 6 acres in northwest Allen County and open as part of the Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival.
“We’re just following him,” Walsh said, referring to the 10-year-old who guided the mother and son to the second-farthest maze stop from the entrance. They had made it to the exclamation point in the festival’s theme, “Level Up! With Milk.”
A fall festival staple, the maze this year features Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Toad along with imagery from the classic video game.
When deciding on the theme, Sarah Kuehnert said her family wanted something fun, and building it around a character that has stood the test of time seemed fitting in a year Kuehnert Dairy is celebrating 10 years of the festival and 125 years of the farm.
A third milestone is planned next month – the groundbreaking for Kuehnert Milk House. That’s scheduled to open next summer as an on-farm dairy store that will initially offer milk, cheese curds, butter and ice cream, Kuehnert said.
This upcoming construction is why festival parking moved to the south side of the cow barn and to the field east of the activities, which include the popular corn pit and straw mountain as well as two new features near the maze – a rope maze race and a climbing net known as the spider web.
“We have to be quite creative,” Kuehnert said of introducing new festival attractions.
She couldn’t say which feature appealed most to families because children’s preferences change as they age. Providing families with a safe, fun place to “enjoy a day of activity together,” away from screens, is the festival’s goal, she said.
Robert Reyes of Fort Wayne said his family has attended the festival since his 6-year-old daughter, Mya, was little. Mya now has a sister, 4-year-old Tayley, and the girls checked off other activities – including the jump pad – before venturing into the corn maze with their parents.
“We love coming here,” Reyes said.
After the Reyes family disappeared between the cornstalks, another family emerged after entering only a few minutes earlier. Because the entrance is also the exit, there is no definitive goal to the maze, unless visitors want to find all 10 signs, which offer a locator map and trivia about Mario and dairy-related topics including milk and cows.
Andrew Kuehnert, Sarah Kuehnert’s brother-in-law, designed the maze. Visitors are encouraged to photograph the aerial map at the entrance so they can better navigate the course, which is lined with densely grown cornstalks that exceed 6 feet in height. It’s not easy for a reason – so it will have broad appeal.
“I want teenagers to want to come to do that with their parents,” Kuehnert said.
After the festival closes in late October, Kuehnert said, the corn will be harvested and fed to the cows.