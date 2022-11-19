More than 8,000 meal kits prepared Saturday by area families will soon make their way to those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
About 46 volunteers, many of them entire families, gathered at Waynedale United Methodist Church to build and pack the meals, which will be shipped to eastern Europe through South Bend-based Feed The Hungry to provide meals for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war.
Saturday’s effort was the result of a partnership between The Volunteer Center and Project 216, both Fort Wayne-based nonprofits. Saturday was The Volunteer Center’s first year participating in the annual National Family Volunteer Day.
The Volunteer Center has wanted to bring National Family Volunteer Day to Fort Wayne for four years, Executive Director Ani Etter said.
“We think Family Volunteer Day is critical because it’s how the next generation of volunteers are going to learn,” she said. “Children learn by seeing and when they see their parents and grandparents and neighbors working on a community effort, that just sets the example for the next generation.”
Not all volunteer opportunities are appropriate for kids, but the fact that building meal kits is family-friendly made it the perfect fit for a national day of volunteering, Etter said, adding that Project 216 and The Volunteer Center have been partners for awhile.
“As citizens, we have to be concerned not only about our own community, but also be aware of what’s going on in the world at large,” Etter said. “We felt that Project 216 brought something to the table that’s very relevant right now.”
Teams of volunteers prepared the kits – known as the Nutri-Plenty meal – which consist of rice, soy, vegetables and a micronutrient packet, which contains a blend of 21 vitamins and minerals that not only help stop malnutrition but can also reverse it in children younger than 5, said Ellen Mann, event development specialist for Project 216. Each meal packet contains six servings, she said.
Hoagland resident Stephanie Galentine and her family found out about the volunteer opportunity through an email from The Volunteer Center. The family often participates in the Coats For Kids program, she said. They enjoyed their time packing the meal kits and would definitely come back, Galentine added.
“This was our first time, and we really didn’t know what we were walking into, but it worked out well,” she said. “It’s good for kids to learn to be a contributor.”
Galentine said she hopes when her kids have families of their own, they encourage their children to volunteer.
Fort Wayne residents Tim and Jen Kuhnen brought all three of their kids, {%%note} {/%%note}Cadence, Eli and Wells, to volunteer on Saturday.
“It’s always been a priority for our family to be able to help others and use those resources and our time for that,” Jen Kuhnen said. “So we love to do stuff like this.”
Volunteering is also a way for the family to “spread the love of God,” said Cadence, 14. The family always has fun, and can be a bit competitive, Jen said.
“We did win,” Cadence said, smiling. “Just for the record.”
Knowing that the meals they prepared are going to Ukrainian families who need them, meant participating in Saturday’s event was an easy decision, Tim Kuhnen said.
“There’s times where it feels like you can’t do a whole lot from Fort Wayne, Indiana,” he said. “And so this small bit, it probably just puts a dent (in the problem), but it’s a dent that wasn’t there to begin with.”
The family has volunteered with The Volunteer Center before, but Saturday was their first time encountering Project 216.
“(The number of volunteers) is just really heartwarming,” Jen Kuhnen said. “What I love about the events that we do is that the whole family can participate. It’s nice as a family unit to volunteer together.”
Etter agreed.
“It’s fantastic because the unique thing about today is that we have all ages represented,” she said. “Not only are they doing a great thing by helping families and donating their time, but they’re also building their own network, which makes us better as a community.”
Project 216, formerly Kids Against Hunger, helps facilitate packing events like Saturday’s with local businesses, schools and nonprofits. In addition to sending meals to refugees, Mann said the group also distributes locally through area pantries and food banks. The group was founded 11 years ago.
“Our goal is to get people fed,” Mann said.
Some of the meals prepared Saturday will be shipped into Poland, Moldava and Ukraine, and distributed through a network of churches that accepts refugees of all races, creeds and nationalities, Mann said.
The Volunteer Center has operated in some form for about 50 years but was incorporated officially as a nonprofit in 2004, Etter said. The organization has a network of about 1,800 volunteers, she added.
More information about The Volunteer Center can be found at www.volunteerfortwayne.org. More information about Project 216 can be found at www.project-216.org.