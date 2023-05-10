Scheele family gets one last look at Pepsi Plant

Members of the Scheele family make their way into the Pepsi plant on North Harrison Street for one last visit Wednesday afternoon. The Scheele family once owned the plant, which will soon no longer exist due to riverfront development.

