Four smokers filled Hanna Homestead Park on Saturday with the smells of rib tips, pulled pork and chicken legs, thighs and wings.
Tantalizing aromas were a big draw for Family Summer Fest, but the purpose was community.
“I come here for the free food first,” Zermorris Sewell said.
But for him and others, the festival also is a chance to visit with friends and neighbors, some he hasn’t seen in years, and a sense of a big family reunion.
“That means a lot to see the community together here,” said Sewell, who grew up on the east side of downtown and works in the area still.
This year, Family Summer Fest was a joint effort between Eastside Unity and Stop the Violence. It’s the sixth year that Eastside Unity, a community group, has organized a picnic, said Brenda Smith Anderson, the group’s president.
Stop the Violence has been doing something similar for about 10 years, said its president, Dujo Williams. He’d also been part of Eastside Unity and saw combining picnics this year as a way to emphasize the unity both groups represent.
Another theme was honoring those lost to COVID-19. The disease hit the community hard, Williams said. And there were also no gatherings like this for two years.
“At first it was like ‘no one you know.’ Then it started hitting people you know,” said Williams, who lost a brother to the virus.
Williams also lost two children and a friend to violence, and his hope for Family Summer Fest and similar events is that they will strengthen the community. That’s not just the east side, but the entire Fort Wayne community.
“You have to start somewhere,” he added.
Lee Noel, a committee member of Eastside Unity, said, “We do this to give back to the community.”
It’s about making new friends and getting to know new neighbors, he said. Some who moved away from the east side have moved back and now don’t know their neighbors.
Others come back for the picnic and to renew friendships. “We still have roots here,” Smith Anderson said about attending the festival.
The gathering is a way to promote “safe unity” and to show each other they can enjoy each other in safety and love, June Kelsaw said.
“I still love this neighborhood,” she added.
Family Summer Fest lasted through Saturday afternoon. In addition to smoked meat, food included coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans and desserts.
In past years, 250 to 350 people have attended the event. Noel said the numbers seemed lower this year, but he predicted that when people realize it’s back, it will grow bigger than before.