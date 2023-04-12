Fans enjoy TinCaps home opener

Benjamin Schell, 8, stands for the national anthem ahead of the TinCaps’ home opener against Lake County on Tuesday evening at Parkview Field. The TinCaps lost to the Captains 3-1. For more on the game, turn to Page 1B.
Photos by Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Amos Slocom uses a TinCaps umbrella to shield himself from strong sunshine ahead of the game. Tuesday’s high of 75 was 16 degrees above normal.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Clay Dafforn, his wife Brandie, and their children, Wesley, left, and Barrett, hang out on the lawn ahead of the TinCaps home opener on Tuesday evening at Parkview Field.
Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette
Holding onto their tin caps, young fans play a game of musical chairs with mascot Johnny TinCap.