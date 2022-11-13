James Shroyer and Chandler Chapman are looking at their future as a couple and the future of their farming operations.
Chapman grows flowers and sells them at farmers markets under the name of her small business, Charm to Table. That’s in addition to her full-time job. Shroyer, the fourth generation to run Shroyer Farms outside Muncie, is investigating regenerative and no-till techniques.
Community supported agriculture, or CSA, might hold some answers, they decided. The couple attended Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference, as part of their research. The conference was at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s campus Saturday.
“We are in the learning-everything-we-can phase,” Chapman said. “Is CSA the type of approach we want to take”?
CSA is a direct-to-consumer business model that asks customers to commit to a weekly purchase of whatever is in season. It allows farmers to generate a steady income stream by selling subscriptions for the full growing season. And it gives customers ready access to locally grown food and the ability to support local growers.
Speakers at Saturday’s conference shared experiences with successful marketing strategies, securing federal grants and choosing crops to raise.
Shroyer grows corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle on the family farm, and he’s also interested in what selling directly to consumers could mean for business.
Chapman and Shroyer aren’t alone in looking at CSA possibilities. The arrangement is gaining in popularity, especially in Fort Wayne, said Terri Theisen, director of local food coordination and outreach for the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network.
“We’re slowly starting to see farmers going to the CSA model as consumers get more excited about what CSA is,” she said.
Farmers are asking for more information about CSAs, she said.
“When it comes to local foods, Fort Wayne is really a shining star in northeast Indiana,” Theisen said. People are passionate about food and about supporting local businesses, and movements like this start in cities and travel out from them, she added.
Downtown Fort Wayne’s economic development over the last decade has included an increase in the number of small, local farmers at numerous farmers markets and creation of Union Street Market, which is set to open this month on the Electric Works campus, she added.
The idea of CSA dates back to about 1950, said Lais McCartney, coordinator for Indiana Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education through the Hancock County Purdue University Extension.
CSAs are more complicated than roadside stands and are typically on a subscription basis, McCartney said. Those who join receive weekly shares of crops grown, usually in a box, and the subscription can be week-to-week, a fee at the start of the growing year or paid in installments.
It’s also not just for vegetables and fruit, Theisen said. Some CSAs sell meat, cheese, bread and even beer or soups as value-added products.
Indiana is a bit behind the curve, however, even with the interest in the last decade. In some areas, there are dozens of CSA operations to choose from. Theisen knows of four or five in the Fort Wayne area.
Many farmers look at small plots of an acre or so as gardens that feed just their family. However, Theisen knows of a farmer and his wife who survive solely on the income their small-plot CSA generates.
The pandemic fueled consumer interest in CSAs, which stretched growers’ resources, said Christie Welch of Ohio State University South Centers.
“They were at capacity. They could not take any more subscribers,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see over the next couple of years if that trend continues.”
Theisen said prices for local food are more consistent because they aren’t dependent on transportation and other factors. Some restaurants are also turning to CSAs for that reason.
Wholesalers’ romaine lettuce prices have tripled, going from about $20 a case up to $60 a case, she said. Restaurants are seeing local producers as a way to stabilize costs.
McCartney said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reaching out to smaller and underserved farms. One session at the conference was for USDA grants earmarked for small farmers looking at innovations, such as regenerative or organic farming, or educational opportunities for the community.
Liz Brownlee, who runs a sheep and pig operation in southern Indiana, said the USDA wants to inform small farmers nationwide about CSA innovations.
Thinking Inside the Box, held Saturday and today, is the first live conference for CSAs held by Purdue, Ohio State University, Michigan State University and Central State University in Ohio, Welch said. Last year’s sessions were held virtually because of social distancing restrictions.
Those interested in CSAs in northeast Indiana or in local food and drink can find resources and places at neifood.org, Theisen said. People can also ask at local farmers markets if there are CSAs in the area.