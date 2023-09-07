The Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market is shifting locations for its indoor season this fall, moving to a space almost double the size of what the organization is used to.
Leigh Rowan, the market’s organizer, announced Thursday that it will move to the former Midwest Auto Parts location at 500 E. State Blvd. Previously, the Saturday event has been at Parkview Field’s Lincoln Financial Event Center.
The nonprofit has dealt with a leak in the event center for the last couple years, and Parkview Field is doing an extensive roof repair this fall, she said.
Rowan said the organization is working with the Franciscan Center for the indoor season.
“They’re really excited and receptive,” she added. “They’ve adapted and changed their plans for the space. They’ve repaired flooring and been painting.... It’s been great to work with them.”
In the past, Rowan said, the farmers market has had to limit the number of vendors, but this year, they’ll be able to include more people. The new location is about 7,800 square feet, which she said is more than double what the organization has used previously.
Rowan plans to move the Saturday event back to Parkview Field next year, but she said that will depend on the community’s response this year.
“People could like this space more,” she said, “but we can’t close any doors.”
Ft. Wayne Farmers Market officials have told vendors about the new location, and they met with the Vendor Advisory Board to address concerns they might have with the new space. The board also worked with Tony Ley, executive director of the Franciscan Center.
Lori Stombaugh, president of the Northside Neighborhood Organization, said residents are excited to welcome the farmers market to the area.
“With no grocery stores in the neighborhood, this new location will allow our residents and friends close access to not just food, but great local food,” Stombaugh said in a statement.
Rowan said she’s excited for the farmers market to add to residents’ shopping experiences. She is also excited to see how the new location will help more small businesses.
“This is about opportunity and raising awareness for their businesses,” Rowan said. “It’s important to make sure they have this stepping stone.”