Fort Wayne police Thursday arrested a 54-year-old suspect wanted in a rash of fast-food restaurant burglaries.
Officers said they spotted David Sylvester driving a stolen maroon Chevrolet Malibu near Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington Blvd., about 2:40 p.m. He faces burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and related charges.
Police said Sylvester sped off but struck several patrol cars in trying to get away. Officers caught the suspect after he crashed into a concrete median outside the Inn's parking lot.
No one was hurt in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.