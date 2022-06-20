As Cindy Chappuis prepared to open BBQ RibFest for its final hours Sunday, she encountered a woman on the Headwaters Park steps with a bag of empty containers ready to be filled.
“She said, ‘I do this every year,’ ” said Chappuis, who runs the four-day festival with her husband. “And she’s not the only one.”
Attendees of the 25th annual event could pile their plates or stuff takeout containers with helpings of brisket, ribs, pulled pork, barbecue chicken, cheese curds, handmade potato chips and funnel cakes, among other fare.
More than three dozen people were waiting to enter the downtown Fort Wayne venue about 2:30 p.m. Sunday as those inside the gates stood in line for lemonade shake-ups and dined in the shade while a band performed onstage.
The Picketts were among those who didn’t bother to find a table before sampling their snacks. Cameron Pickett, his wife, Kayleigh, and their 3-year-old son, Caelan, ate cheese curds between two vendors. From Seattle, the Picketts came to the event with relatives they are visiting in Garrett. Cameron Pickett expected they would eat more than dairy before leaving.
“I’m sure we’ll try some (barbecue),” he said.
Promotional materials indicated the festival has attracted upward of 40,000 visitors in previous years, dubbing the festival as “Fort Wayne’s biggest summer piggin’ out in the park party.” The description seemed especially apt this year. Without providing a numerical estimate, Chappuis said turnout was “off the hook” – slang that can mean excellent.
Plates of barbecue and helpings of sides including cornbread covered the table the Moreno family secured at the edge of the festival grounds. Jorge Moreno of Albion knew exactly how long they had been coming to BBQ RibFest – since his wife, Denise, was pregnant with their oldest son, Damian. He is almost 6 and has a 2-year-old brother, Jonah.
Jorge Moreno said his family usually attends on Father’s Day.
“Make it a tradition,” he said.
Admission Sunday was free for fathers and children younger than 10. Otherwise, it was $3.
“What a great way to celebrate Father’s Day,” Chappuis said, “and he doesn’t have to be behind the grill.”
Gene Hyser, co-owner of McHyser BBQ, chatted up attendees as they passed, intent on drumming up sales for the Columbia City business, which lacked the flashier, bigger signs other vendors displayed. McHyser won the People’s Choice award at last year’s BBQ Ribfest.
“Once they eat our food, they keep coming back,” Hyser said.
His business partner, Jeff McCormick, chimed in, saying he values quality over quantity when it comes to producing their food.
“And it pays off,” Hyser said, adding their success is also because of their wives and daughters who interact with the customers.
Hyser was also quick to compliment the other vendors, explaining they welcomed McHyser BBQ like family when they joined the festival last year: “Everybody’s food is good.”