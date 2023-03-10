Area
FCC issues grants for connectivity
The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday that it is targeting about $66 million to drive awareness and enrollment in the country’s newest and largest affordability program.
“Building on its current community partnerships, the FCC is providing financial support to partner organizations nationwide to serve as trusted community messengers about the Affordable Connectivity Program and equipping them with funding to pursue innovative outreach strategies to reach historically underserved and unserved communities,” the news release said.
The partner organizations will be able to use the grant funds for digital campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, operating phone banks, distributing direct mail, hosting application enrollment for the program and outreach events.
The program provides a discount of up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 a month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute between $10 and $50 toward the purchase price.
More information on the funding allocations is available online at https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-announces-66m-affordable-broadband-outreach-grants.
Deadline nears for derecho loans
The deadline for small businesses affected by the 2022 derecho windstorm to apply for capital disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, a news release said.
The administration suggests that small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations apply by the April 10 deadline.
The loans are for affected businesses in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana, along with Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
The federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the storm and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage.
Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofits with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application on the administration’s website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration No. 17506.
– Journal Gazette