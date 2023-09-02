When someone is robbed, they call the police, who respond quickly and investigate. The service is paid for with tax dollars.
But when their employer robs them by requiring work off the clock or does not provide equal access to benefits, those same people are expected to hire a lawyer and endure the expensive and slow-moving legal system if they want justice, worker’s advocate Tom Lewandowski said.
Lewandowski said that expectation is nonsense – especially when some federal and state agencies were created specifically to protect workers’ rights by punishing employers who abuse them. Those agencies also are funded with tax dollars.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Aug. 23, for example, that officials with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have agreed to conduct a comprehensive safety assessment in stores nationwide and correct systemic issues within two years. The discount retailers face significant fines if they fail to correct future issues within 48 hours of notification by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The companies were also assessed $1.35 million in penalties for previous violations.
Too few workers know such government help is available, Lewandowski said. They don’t know their rights, where to turn for help or feel comfortable taking that step, he said. That’s especially true for low-wage workers and those who speak little or no English, he added. Empowering such workers is the goal behind “Workers’ Law & More: You Can Do More Than You Think,” a free, four-hour presentation scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9.
Lewandowski directs the Workers’ Project, a local nonprofit that focuses on empowering employees, regardless of whether they are unionized. The Workers’ Project is organizing the event, which is scheduled to include representatives from the National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration. An official with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also has endorsed the event but isn’t yet sure whether a representative will be able to attend, Lewandowski said.
On a mission
This isn’t the first information session the Workers’ Project has offered. In November, two labor market experts presented data about what’s been called “The Great Resignation,” and workers’ rights were the focus of the May 2022 session titled “Make Your Job Work for You.”
After the Sept. 9 session, future programing depends, in a large part, on what information local workers want and need.
A future session could focus on health and safety issues such as those faced by some Dollar Tree employees.
Julie Su, acting labor secretary, commented on the department’s agreement with Dollar Tree. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based retailer operates more than 16,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and employs more than 193,000.
“At the Department of Labor, we know that every worker deserves to come home safe at the end of the workday. Through our robust enforcement of workplace protections and use of innovative legal methods that resulted in this agreement, thousands of workers will have a healthier, safer and more certain future,” Su said in a statement.
Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health, agreed.
“This agreement focuses on improving working conditions at thousands of stores nationwide,” he said in a statement. “Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have agreed to significant investments to more effectively identify and correct the root causes of the hazards most commonly found during OSHA inspections, including blocked exits and unstable stacking of materials.”
The Employee Benefits Security Administration is the least known, even among those steeped in the labor movement, of agencies participating in the Sept. 9 session, Lewandowski said. The agency was established to oversee the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, commonly referred to as ERISA, to ensure employers meet federal minimum standards for retirement and health plans. The agency’s domain has expanded to include making sure all employer-offered benefits are provided equitably.
Lewandowski recalled one employer in the region who said his immigrant workers didn’t choose to sign up for the company’s health care insurance. After asking a few questions, Lewandowski discovered workers were informed of the benefit only with English language flyers posted in the workplace. The Burmese-speaking workers didn’t realize they could acquire health insurance, Lewandowski concluded.
That’s why the Workers’ Project’s informational event will include Spanish- and Burmese-language sessions. Lewandowski said no one should be denied their rights because of a language barrier.
Working for equity
Workers’ Project leaders also are keenly aware of U.S. wealth disparities, especially those based on race.
As of March 31, Black families owned about 24 cents for every $1 of white family wealth, on average, according to “The State of U.S. Wealth Inequality,” study results released July 31 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Hispanic families owned about 23 cents for every $1 of white family wealth, on average, according to the study.
Many white families also experience wealth disparity, the report showed. The bottom 50% of households by wealth held only 2.4% of total household wealth while the top 10% of households by wealth held 69%, according to the study by Ana Hernández Kent and Lowell R. Ricketts.
Such disparities are unacceptable to the Workers’ Project.
Lewandowski, a 75-year-old New Haven resident, routinely strikes up conversations with people he encounters while shopping or grabbing a cup of coffee. Many people he’s talked to bounce from one low-paying job to another and have no reasonable expectation of owning a home or having good health insurance, he said.
“It’s always been important to me that regular people – working people – have voice and power,” he said, expressing a view held by Workers’ Project members.
Lewandowski earned a bachelor’s degree in education – with extensive study in the labor movement’s history – from the former IPFW. And he lived in Poland for about a year and a half from 1994-95, supporting the country’s solidarity movement on behalf of the nonprofit Free Trade Union Institute, which was funded by grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the National Endowment for Democracy. Lech Walesa, who led the Solidarnosc – or Solidarity – movement, was president of Poland at the time and went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
Lewandowski acknowledges that some of his convictions are so steeped in the labor movement’s history that they can be challenging for others to grasp. But he has talked them out with colleagues to find relatable ways of explaining the ideas.
“I think we’ve got things framed in a way that just makes sense to folks,” he said. “This is about enforcement. We want workers to get familiar with these agencies so they are comfortable working with them.”