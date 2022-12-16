Allen County’s progress on improving jail conditions and working towards building a new jail received a strong approval from U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty today, but the federal judge wants to see more progress in some areas.
Although staffing in the jail is up from the summer, reaching 137 jail employees, that’s about what it was in March, Leichty said. That’s when he ordered the Allen County commissioners and Sheriff’s Department to take short term action and long term plans to alleviate crowding, understaffing and unconstitutional conditions at the jail, based on the suit inmate Vincent Morris filed against the county and sheriff’s department.
The staffing is funded to be at 146, and he wants to see it get closer to that for prisoner and staff safety. He wants to see fewer acts of violence, which more staffing should help. He also wants to see prisoner recreation increased from three to five hours a week.
Leichty also asked if anything could speed up the process of building a new jail, something that ACLU attorney Kenneth Falk, who represents Morris’ suit, also wanted to know.
The next hearing for the jail will be 10 a.m. June 2. Before then, the county commissioners and the sheriff’s department need to file reports by May 19, including updates on how raises in 2023 and retention bonuses affect hiring.
If the county has any problems with either purchasing the property at 2911 Meyer Road or getting Fort Wayne’s Board of Zoning Appeals to approve the land for the jail, he wants to have reports from the county and alternative plans on what to do filed within 10 days.
The plaintiffs and an attorney for the activist group Help Not Handcuffs, have to file reports by May 26. Help Not handcuffs has been included in the suit under an amicus curiae motion, a friend of the court status.