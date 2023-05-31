A convicted felon faces a weapons charge after an early-morning traffic stop in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.
Police said patrol officers stopped a man driving a vehicle noticeably slow and weaving between lanes about 4:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Clinton Street.
Police said he was drinking from a liquor bottle and wanted to continue to do so even after officers approached him.
The suspect had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle, where officers found three handguns – one reported as stolen, police said.
Rashad A. Jackson-Tatum is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, resisting arrest and driving unlicensed.
The incident remains under investigation.