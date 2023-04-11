Fence replaced at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

A crew from Talon Custom Construction works Monday to replace wooden fencing at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. A wide section of the fence was damaged Feb. 9 by high winds.

 Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette

Fence replaced at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

mdurbin@jg.net

Webmaster / Assistant Systems Manager

Mike Durbin has been a Webmaster and Assistant Systems Manager with The Journal Gazette since 2006. He is also a contributing photographer.