Low-cost rides on the Sweet Breeze canal boat, family activities and a chance to view 37 curbside murals created around storm drains will highlight two festivals celebrating Fort Wayne’s three rivers next weekend.
Friends of the Rivers and the Clean Drains initiative are sponsoring the free festival centered at Promenade Park along the St. Marys River. The two-day festival will be noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with Sweet Breeze Fest.
Irene Walters, co-chair of Clean Drains: Be River SmART, said the goal of the Clean Drains event is raising the profile of the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers.
“We’d like Fort Wayne to appreciate and value our rivers and to keep them clean,” she said. “We don’t have mountains or oceans, but we do have these rivers.”
The river-based activities are in their second year, but this is the first year the event has been branded a festival. Last year, the event was called World Rivers Day.
Reservations are required for $5-per-person river trips on the Sweet Breeze, an authentic, but slightly scaled-back, replica of an 1840s canal boat. The trips’ duration will depend on demand. If lines are long, the cruises will be slightly shorter to accommodate a many people as possible, organizers said.
Sweet Breeze is like the boats that traveled Fort Wayne area waterways in the days of the Wabash and Erie Canal, a famed shipping channel that linked the Great Lakes to the Ohio River and points south.
The boat is wheelchair accessible and can serve up to 38 passengers at a time. Reservations can be made at www.fortwayneparks.org/parks/riverfront/sweetbreeze.html.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Promenade Park will host family fun and games, a dance party with a DJ and a free showing of Disney’s fish-filled animated movie “Finding Nemo” at 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, World Rivers Day, a ceremony at 2 p.m. will recognize the work of 37 artists who created storm drain murals throughout the city. Walking tour maps of downtown drains will be available.
Also beginning at 2 p.m., 18 neighborhoods and 23 schools will be honored for participating in the Drain Stormers initiative to keep storm drains free of debris and liquids that are not water.
The afternoon also includes demonstrations of sculling skills at 1 p.m. and master’s rowing at 2:30 p.m. and handling of live birds of prey at the old Wells Street Bridge at 2 p.m. Performances by Dance Collective at 1:15 p.m. and Heartland Sings at 3 p.m. are scheduled.
Country music by KC Ramone starts at 12:15. Chris Worth and Company performs at 1:40 p.m.
For more information, go to forfw.org.